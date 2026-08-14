According to reports, Ezri Konsa’s proposed move from Aston Villa to Arsenal is now considered ‘99% done’ with an ‘agreement’ reached.

Since completing a deal to sign Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United, Arsenal have switched their focus to recruiting a new defender.

The Gunners need a new defender because they are short of quality options in the absence of the injured William Saliba, and it has been widely reported that they are prioritising Konsa.

With the defender aged 28 and in the final two years of his contract, Aston Villa are running out of time to cash in on him for a significant fee.

Konsa performed brilliantly for Aston Villa and England during the 2025/26 campaign, and his versatility is another factor in his favour with his ability to play at centre-back and right-back.

Earlier this summer, it was reported that Arsenal had failed with a £30m bid for Konsa because Aston Villa are holding out for around £60m.

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Arsenal are also linked with alternatives, and it emerged on Friday that they have entered talks about signing ex-Liverpool star Jarell Quansah from Bayer Leverkusen.

Quansah is a pretty like-for-like alternative to Konsa, but Leverkusen are holding firm and do not want to lose the England international.

But Arsenal appear to be having more joy with Konsa, with our colleagues at TEAMtalk reporting on Friday that he has decided to join the Gunners.

The same report noted that the Gunners are now ‘ready’ to submit an increased offer to Aston Villa for Konsa.

The report revealed: ‘Arsenal have already seen a £40million offer rejected, with Aston Villa standing firm on a valuation of around £60million for Konsa.

‘However, TEAMtalk understands Arsenal are now ready to return with an improved proposal that could exceed £50million including add-ons, with that level regarded as significant enough by both Arsenal and Konsa’s camp to potentially get the deal moving.’

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Ezri Konsa to Arsenal is now ‘99% done’

But Football Insider have gone further, having stated that Konsa to Arsenal is now ‘99% done’ after he reached an ‘agreement’ with the Premier League holders.

According to the report, Konsa is expected to cost £60-65m.

The report claims:

‘Negotiations over a fee for the 28-year-old between the two clubs is at the final stages with an agreement expected at around £60-65million. ‘Sources say Konza has agreed terms with [Arsenal] and all parties are confident a full agreement will now be reached.’

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