£60m Arsenal star backed to secure ‘perfect’ move to Newcastle after Howe makes transfer statement

Arsenal and England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been told that a move to Newcastle United in January would be the “perfect fit”.

Prior to this season, Ramsdale was established as Arsenal‘s first-choice goalkeeper and he barely put a foot wrong as they challenged for the Premier League title last season.

Despite this, Mikel Arteta made the decision to sign David Raya from Brentford in the summer. The Spaniard has joined the Gunners on loan and he’s expected to join them on a permanent basis for around £27m in 2024.

Raya has endured a rough start to this season and he should have done better with two of Luton Town’s goals in Arsenal’s dramatic 4-3 win at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night.

Arteta is still expected to stand by Raya so Ramsdale is unlikely to feature much in the months leading up to next year’s European Championships.

Ramsdale has recently been linked with a £60m move to Chelsea but ex-England international Ben Foster thinks a transfer to Newcastle “would be perfect” after Nick Pope was ruled out for several months with a shoulder injury.

“I think Aaron Ramsdale would be a perfect fit for Newcastle. I really do,” Foster said via his Fozcast podcast.

“Why would you want to strengthen one of your rivals, but I guarantee you, even this morning Aaron Ramsdale will be thinking ‘that would be a really good move that would.

“It will be a massive chance to play Premier League football and a massive chance to stay in the England team for the Euros, and if I smash it, you never know. I might even start at the Euros’.”

During his press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe insisted that they “really believe” in backup goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

“We really believe in Martin and I’ve always had that high opinion of him,” Howe told reporters.

“Yes, we brought in Nick – we wanted to build competition for places, we wanted to build a squad that we felt could really carry us to great success – but Martin is a high-class goalkeeper.

“He’s a brilliant shot-stopper himself, he’s very good with his feet and his distribution, so no hesitation about bringing Martin into the team and I hope he does really well.”

Regarding Newcastle’s reported interest in David De Gea, Howe added: “We have not made any inquiries or any decisions about our recruitment leading into January.

“This is a chance for the goalkeepers we have at the football club to consolidate their positions, and that will be the same for every other position at the club.”

