£60m Chelsea ‘failure’ tipped for exit with ‘perfect club’ named after Prem transfer is mooted

According to Stan Collymore, it would be a “great idea” if Mykhaylo Mudryk left Chelsea on loan as he is currently “too inexperienced”.

Chelsea splashed out an initial fee of around £60m to sign Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk during the January transfer window earlier this year. This deal could eventually be worth £88m with add-ons.

Arsenal were very interested in signing Mudryk before the Ukraine international ended up joining Chelsea. The Gunners signed Leandro Trossard as a cheaper alternative and the former Brighton man has fared far better than Mudryk since their respective transfers.

Mudryk grabbed seven goals and seven assists in 12 league games for Shakhtar Donetsk last season but – up to now – he has failed to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old is short on confidence and he is without a goal in 21 appearances for the Premier League outfit.

It’s been claimed this week that Chelsea are willing to let Mudryk leave the club on loan and Collymore thinks he can eventually “fulfil his potential” but he is “simply too inexperienced”.

“There have been some reports that a January loan move for Mykhailo Mudryk could be on the cards. I actually think that’s a great idea,” Collymore told Caught Offside.

“Let’s not forget, this is a young player who played just 44 games for Shakhtar Donetsk before Chelsea signed him for nearly £90 million. Some players can live up to the hype, others can’t, and so far, Mudryk has massively failed.

“He can still fulfil his potential – he’s only 22 years old but he has to rack up more games before Chelsea can expect him to be their first-choice left winger. He is simply too inexperienced.”

Collymore reckons it would be an “insult to Kaoru Mitoma” if Brighton signed Mudryk but Borussia Dortmund “could be the perfect club to get Mudryk firing”.

“When it comes to what clubs should try and snap Mudryk up, I know Roberto De Zerbi is a big fan – he even said he could win the Ballon d’Or in the future, but I wouldn’t send him out on loan to another Premier League club,” Collymore added.

“As for Brighton, it’d actually be an insult to the likes of Kaoru Mitoma to even suggest Mudryk could go there and get in the team ahead of him.

“I think he needs to drop down a tier but go and play for a club where the expectation to win week in and week out is just as high as it is at Chelsea.

“Whether or not they’d have him is another matter, but I think Borussia Dortmund could be the perfect club to get Mudryk firing and on the right track to becoming the player he has the potential to be.”

