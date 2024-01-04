According to reports, Crystal Palace standout Michael Olise would ‘prefer’ to join Arsenal over Manchester United in the coming months.

Olise grabbed two goals and 11 assists in the Premier League last season as Crystal Palace successfully moved clear of the relegation zone.

The Frenchman was pursued by Chelsea in the summer and a deal looked likely at one stage but he ended up committing his future to Crystal Palace by signing a new contract.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form at the start of this season as he’s been involved in six goals in nine Premier League games since returning from injury.

There is understood to be a £60m release clause in his new contract so an exit is still likely before next season amid interest from Manchester United and Liverpool.

But Football Transfers are reporting that Arsenal ‘remain interested’ in signing Olise and he would ‘prefer’ a move to the London outfit over ‘the possibility of going to Manchester United’.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is said to be a ‘long-term fan’ of Olise but they could only make a move for him in January if they ‘make significant sales first’ so ‘the likelihood is that this is a deal for the summer’. The report adds.

‘A source close to the deal has indicated that Olise would “very much prefer a move to Arsenal over Manchester United”. ‘This is similar to the stance of Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who wants to join Arteta’s side ahead of Chelsea, even if a deal in January looks unlikely due to the Bees’ high asking price. ‘Any deal for Olise will not have an impact on Arsenal’s chase to sign Pedro Neto from Wolves, FootballTransfers has been told. ‘Neto is one of Arteta’s big transfer targets, ideally for January but if not for the summer.’

Budget-depending, Arsenal may look to sign one or two players this month after they dropped to fourth in the Premier League following two losses in a row.

Regarding Toney, Brentford boss Thomas Frank has indicated that it would take an “unbelievable” bid to sign him this month.

“The very short answer is yes,” said Frank when quizzed if Toney will remain at Brentford.

“He is a Brentford player, he is here, we miss a few offensive players, and I cannot see why we should sell him. I would love to have him here for a long time.

“It is not for me to discuss (an offer), but if I could ever recommend one, it would need to be an unbelievable price, so he will stay here.”