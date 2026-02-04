According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero ‘will leave’ the Premier League giants in this summer’s transfer window.

Romero is not without his critics during his time at Spurs, as his temper has got the better of him on certain occasions, and he is liable to make a huge mistake.

However, the World Cup winner is one of the only leaders in Tottenham‘s dressing room and Thomas Frank’s side would be in an even more desperate situation if it were not for his centre-back partnership with Micky van de Ven.

Therefore, it will be concerning for Spurs that Romero has spoken out against the club’s board on multiple occasions in the past few months.

On Sunday, Spurs battled back from 2-0 down to draw against Manchester City, and Romero used this spirited comeback to fire a dig at the board over a ‘disgraceful’ lack of players for Frank to select for this game.

‘Great effort from all my team-mates yesterday,’ Romero wrote.

‘They were incredible. I wanted to be available to help them even though I wasn’t feeling well, especially since we only had 11 players available – unbelievable but true and disgraceful,’ he continued, accompanying the paragraph with a facepalm emoji.

‘We’ll keep showing up and taking responsibility to turn this around, working hard and staying together. All that’s left is to thank all of you for being there and for always supporting us, the fans.’

Now, Romero is being linked with an exit from Spurs, with Argentinian outlet TyC Sports claiming he ‘will leave’ the Premier League club in the summer.

The report also claims that ‘it won’t be easy’ to strike a deal with Spurs, as Romero is reportedly valued at £60m with his contract not due to expire until 2029.

Romero has been sporadically linked with a move to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in recent months and a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims he has ‘set’ a ‘condition’ for this transfer.

The report explains:

‘The operation is far from simple. The high cost of the transfer requires precise financial planning and a clear commitment from the sporting management. Furthermore, the player doesn’t consider just any scenario a valid reason to make the leap to La Liga . ‘Cristian Romero has set a clear condition for joining Atlético de Madrid. The Argentine will only consider a move if Diego Simeone remains at the helm. Simeone’s presence is a key factor in his decision, both due to their shared footballing philosophy and the confidence he derives from a manager who understands and enhances the South American defender’s profile.’

