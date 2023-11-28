£62m Chelsea flop blames other Blues players for his woes as ex-teammate reveals private admission

According to one of Mykhaylo Mudryk’s former teammates, the £62m Chelsea flop is blaming other Blues players for his ongoing struggles at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea beat Arsenal in the race to sign Mudryk from Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk during the winter transfer window earlier this year.

The Blues splashed out an initial fee of around £62m to recruit Mudryk and up to now, he has failed to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge.

Mudryk has shown flashes of promise this season and he scored his second Premier League goal in last month’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal. But in his 29 appearances for the Blues, he only has four goal involvements so he has much to do if he is eventually going to reach his full potential in the Premier League.

Shakhtar Donetsk fitness coach Carlo Nicolini recently hit out at Chelsea as Mudryk is not being allowed to perform in the “right environment”.

Now Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Heorhiy Sudakov has indicated that Mudryk “is saying” he is struggling because his Chelsea teammates are not providing him with good enough service.

“[Mudryk] has got huge potential,” Sudakov said during a recent interview with The Telegraph.

“Perhaps one of the reasons why you don’t see him at the top level in England yet is because, he is saying, there is not such a player like [me] who constantly delivers top passes and assists for him.”

Frank Lampard worked with Mudryk while he was Chelsea’s interim manager last season and he admitted to Harry Redknapp that the winger “doesn’t know the game”.

“If your club signs someone for £20m now, you think, ‘Well, he can’t be much good. Oh, they bought someone for £20m. He must be bang average. £30m he might be alright, £40m – he’s middle of the road, he should be OK’,” Redknapp claimed via the Proper Football podcast.

“Unless you’re spending £60-£70m now, I mean, it’s just gone bananas.

“I remember talking to Frank [Lampard], Chelsea bought the left winger [Mudryk] for about £90m.

“Frank says, ‘Harry, he’s so quick, he’s lightning, but he doesn’t know the game’. I’m thinking, ‘For £90m and he doesn’t know the game! I mean, he should know everything for £90m!'”

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino meanwhile recently indicated that Mudryk “needs to improve”.

“I think he played well, but he also needs to improve,” Pochettino said after Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

“For me, he is still not at his best. I think we needed to make a change to add a little bit more pressure with Jackson in front. In that situation, we created a few chances and the game was closer to 3-0 than 2-1.”