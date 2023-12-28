7 amazing stats behind Jarell Quansah’s superb 2023-24 campaign with Liverpool

With Joel Matip currently recovering from a nasty ACL injury, Jarell Quansah has taken his opportunity to step up to the senior squad with some impressive performances in 2023-24.

Jurgen Klopp hasn’t shied away from giving youngsters opportunities when the time is right and Quansah has managed to surpass all expectations so far.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with League One outfit Bristol Rovers and he’s managed to go from strength to strength since then.

Klopp handed the defender his Liverpool debut earlier in the season against Newcastle and he’s not looked back since. In total, Quansah has made 14 senior appearances this season with six of those games coming in the Premier League.

