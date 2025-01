Former Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and PSG stars are among the high-profile names who have had beef with Lionel Messi over the years.

While Messi often likes to let his football do the talking, he has been involved in a number of different bust-ups throughout the years.

We’ve gone back through Messi’s career and have found seven superstars that have had beef with the Argentine playmaker.

For the full article, please click here.