Stars from Arsenal, Barcelona and Manchester City are among the high-profile players who have failed to score a single goal in 2024.

Whether it’s down to a bad run of form or an injury, there are many reasons why footballers end up in a goalscoring rut every now and again.

Here are seven players that we’ve found who have failed to score a single goal at club level throughout 2024 so far.

For the full article, please click here.