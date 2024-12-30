7 brilliant players who are simply too good to be playing in Argentina

Former Manchester United, Sevilla and West Ham United stars are among the seven brilliant players we believe are simply too good to be playing in Argentina.

The Argentine Primera Division is always plenty of fun to keep up with. The league is packed with rising ballers and older stars of years gone by who are playing out the final years of their careers.

We’ve taken a closer look at the league and have found seven players who we can’t believe are currently playing in Argentina.

For the full article, please click here.