7 brilliant players who are simply too good to be playing in Russia

Former Champions League and World Cup cult heroes are among the brilliant players who are simply too good to be playing in Russia.

Despite its current pariah status, the Russian Premier League has traditionally produced some top talents and there are plenty of hidden gems in the league currently.

Whether they are old stars winding down or the next wonderkids coming through the ranks, here are seven brilliant players who we think are too good to be playing in Russia.

For the full article, please click here.