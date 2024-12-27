7 brilliant players who are simply too good to be playing in the Belgian Pro League

The Jupiler Pro League might not be considered one of Europe’s very top leagues, but it’s always been a breeding ground for top talent.

And the talent factory that is the Belgian top flight shows no signs of slowing down, with a number of eye-catching players at clubs like Club Brugge, Anderlecht and Genk who are surely set to be playing their football at a higher level in the coming years.

We’ve identified seven Jupiler League stars who are simply too good to be playing their football in Belgium.

For the full article, please click here.