Chelsea have one of the best academies in England, regularly winning the FA Youth Cup, as well as having finished top of Premier League 2 twice since 2013-14.

The star players coming from their academy include Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Andreas Christensen and Trevoh Chalobah.

Here, we have looked into the next seven Chelsea academy stars who could break through in 2025-26.

For the full article, please click here.