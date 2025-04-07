7 elite players with shocking penalty records in 2024-25: Vini Jr, Haaland…

Stars from Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayer Leverkusen are among the elite players with surprisingly poor penalty records in 2024-25.

Generally speaking, a good penalty taker will be able to convert at least 75% of the spot-kicks they are awarded, but all of the players on this list have dipped below that percentage this season.

We’ve taken a closer look across world football and have found seven top players with surprisingly shoddy penalty records this season.

Read the article at Planet Football.