7 ex Premier League stars that Paul Pogba will play alongside at Monaco

Paul Pogba has signed a two-year contract with Monaco, marking his return to football after serving a doping ban that kept him out of action since 2023.

The move offers a fresh start for the 32-year-old midfielder, whose career has veered between brilliance and frustration.

Whether his return ends up being more enjoyable for Monaco remains to be seen, but here are seven of Pogba’s team-mates in the principality that Premier League fans might just recognise.

For the full article, please click here.