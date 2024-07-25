7 father-son duos who played for the same football club: Maldini, Zidane, Cruyff…

We all know about footballing siblings, but there are a few rare instances where fathers and sons both end up representing the same football club.

As if siblings just weren’t enough. It’s selfish having so much footballing talent in one family. Not even Roman Reigns and The Rock can compete with a level of bloodline that exists when a father and son are both good enough to play elite-level football, let alone finish the ultra-romantic story of turning out for the same club.

It’s happened more times than you’ve probably realised, too. Here are seven examples of footballing father-son duos who ended up representing the same club.

For the full article, please click here.