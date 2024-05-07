7 forgotten ballers you had no idea were playing in the Liga Portugal

If you’re sleeping on the Portuguese Primeira Liga, you’d better wake up, kid. It’s insanely passionate, it’s got old masters, and it’s got a disproportionately massive amount of wonderkids waiting to take the football world by storm.

Sporting CP have just wrapped up the 2023-24 title in such style that their manager is being linked to every massive job going, and Porto were very unlucky to go out of the Champions League to Arsenal on penalties.

We’re zeroing in on the current Primeira Liga players that have got our memory synapses tingling. Seven players you’d either half-forgotten were playing in Portugal, or had forgotten existed altogether.

For the full article, please click here.