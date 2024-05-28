7 forgotten football clubs who are now defunct: Dnipro, Chievo Verona…

Football is a brutal business and several big-name clubs have felt the financial brunt over the years, resulting in them vanishing from the game.

Be it down to dodgy ownership destroying a club, poor results landing a side in hot water they ultimately drown in or simply more instances of corruption than we’ve had hot dinners, in what is an expensive and often pocket-draining business, clubs can disappear overnight.

We’ve looked through the archives and picked out seven clubs from around the world who unfortunately are now defunct, even if some have been revived by phoenix clubs in the years since.

And before you all come at us, we’ve not included AFC Wimbledon or Rangers due to how established they are once again.

For the full article, please click here.