7 former Barcelona players we can’t believe are currently free agents

Barcelona are one of the biggest clubs in the world and you’d be surprised by how many of their former players are currently without a club.

Players can end up on the free agents market for several reasons whether it’s down to a bad injury or simply just waiting for the right opportunity to come along.

We’ve taken a closer look at Barcelona and have found seven of their former players who are currently on the free agents market heading into January.

For the full article, please click here.