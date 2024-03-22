7 former footballers you had no idea are international managers in 2024

Every now and again, the international break throws up some person in a suit or a branded tracksuit, and we look at them and we go, I know you. Then our brain catches up, and we go, Hang on. You spent three years in the Barclays. And that is a fun feeling.

They’re cultured people, footballers. It shouldn’t surprise us to see them popping up in far-flung corners of the world, toeing the dotted chalk of a technical area, navigating language and customs.

Football dressing rooms, at club level, are some of the most multicultural places on Earth. We reckon it goes: Premier League dressing room, London Underground carriage, the UN.

It’s only natural that successful players should go on to stretch their wings, so we’re taking a look at some former ballers who have slipped under the radar and taken up international football management.

For the full article, please click here.