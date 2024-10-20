7 former Liverpool players we can’t believe are currently without a club in 2024

Liverpool have a litany of former players at other clubs, but there are more than a few surprising names that are surprisingly unattached despite having not yet retired.

Of course, players like Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson are still active but we wanted to dig a little deeper and find those whose current unemployment has raised an eyebrow or two.

We’ve picked out seven former Reds that we can’t believe are currently without a club.

For the full article, please click here.