Tottenham have a litany of former academy players at other clubs and a handful of them are currently living their best lives since leaving the club.

As Ange Postecoglou’s side continue to redefine ‘Spursy’ with their wildly inconsistent results, several of their former academy graduates are enjoying good seasons elsewhere.

We’ve identified seven former Spurs stars who are currently loving life since leaving the club.

For the full article, please click here.