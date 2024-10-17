7 incredible Champions League and Europa League hospitality experiences you MUST experience
This season’s Champions League and Europe League campaigns are now well underway – and there is no better way to take in the world-class quality on show than by experiencing the incredible hospitality packages available.
Whether it’s Liverpool chasing a seventh Champions League title, Manchester United or Tottenham looking for success in the Europa League, or an overseas giant like Real Madrid whose story you’re most interested in, the two big European club tournaments are awash with star players and must-see matches.
And for fans looking to visit to some of Europe’s most famous stadiums, VIP Premium Ticket and Hospitality company Seat Unique offer an array of stunning packages to enhance your matchday experience and make memories that will last a lifetime.
We’ve highlighted three of the best options at various price points to watch a Premier League team in European action, as well as four other options from around Europe for you to choose from, but there are lots more football hospitality experiences to browse on the Seat Unique website.
Super Suite Hospitality – Tottenham Hotspur
From £299 per person
- Twenty-one-seater suite in line with the 18-yard box
- Luxury padded, heated seats in front of your private suite on West Level Four
- Access to the box from three hours prior to kick-off and up to one hour after the final whistle
- three-course pre-match meal served in your suite by your own private chef and host/hostess
- Complimentary bar including beer, wine and soft drinks*
- Use of all Premium bar and lounge areas on West Levels 2 and 3
- Large flat-screen TVs in the suite
- Car parking available on request
- Official matchday programme for each guest
- *Option to upgrade to champagne & spirits
The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is one of the most impressive sporting arenas in Europe, and with the Super Suite Hospitality package you’ll be able to marvel at the new-build ground while watching one of the Premier League’s most exciting teams in Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs.
With luxury padded seats in front of a private suite overlooking the 18-yard line, you’ll have the perfect vantage point. What’s more, you’ll enjoy a three-course meal prepared by your own private chef and a complimentary bar. Seat Unique’s exclusive Super Suite represents the height of football hospitality, ensuring an experience you won’t forget.
Spurs’ next Europa League game sees them host AZ Alkmaar on Thursday, October 24, and there are still spaces available in the Super Suite to buy via Seat Unique.
Anfield Beat Lounge – Liverpool
From £439 per person
- Tickets located in the lower tier of Anfield’s Main Stand, Lower Tier– Block L16
- Lounge opens three hours before and one hour after kick-off
- Direct access from lounge to seats
- Complimentary drink available at half-time
- Former Liverpool players in attendance
- Matchday programme
- Pre-match entertainment
- Food and drink available to purchase within the lounge (contactless payments only)
- Families and children welcome
- Includes a one-night hotel stay the night before the match (one room per two guests, must be requested via help@seatunique.com five days prior to the fixture)
Rub shoulders with a Liverpool legend, enjoy access to a licensed bar and toast the Reds with a free drink at half-time – it’s the perfect way to make those iconic Anfield matchdays even more special.
A must-experience for any Liverpool fan, access to the lounge three hours before kick-off means you’ll be able to build up to the big game in style, taking in the live entertainment and indulging in delicious street food. Then, you’ll get to watch the action on the pitch from a padded seat with a premium view.
Liverpool are next at home in the Champions League on Tuesday, November 5 when they welcome Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen to Anfield. At the time of writing there are just two tickets remaining in the Anfield Beat Lounge, available to buy through Seat Unique.
Treble Suite hospitality – Manchester United
From £299 per person
• Padded seats in Sir Bobby Charlton Stand Block S227
• Five-course fine-dining menu
• Complimentary bar, including champagne, sommelier-selected wines, premium spirits, beers and soft drinks
• Half-time refreshments
• Full-time classic pies
• Private tables (Subject to Availability)
• Match programme included
• Visits from a Manchester United former player (subject to availability)
• Exclusive Manchester United gift
• Car Parking included
• 10% Megastore discount
Named after one of the greatest triumphs in English football history – Manchester United’s legendary 1999 haul of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup – the Treble Suite hospitality package offers an unforgettable way to watch the Red Devils in action.
Located above the iconic Munich tunnel inside the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand, the Treble Suite is where you’ll experience a five-course fine-dining menu prior to kick-off, a free bar, half-time refreshments and a classic pie after the final whistle. And you’ll get to watch Marcus Rashford and co. from the comfort of a padded seat with a perfect view of the Old Trafford pitch.
Manchester United’s next Europa League game at Old Trafford is against PAOK on Thursday, November 7. You can browse hospitality experiences for that and all other games at Old Trafford on Seat Unique.
Premium Hospitality – Real Madrid
From £675 per person
- Premium seating at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium
- Premium ticket: Longside Tribune 1,2 and Lateral 1,2
Football clubs don’t come any bigger or more prestigious than Real Madrid. And there is no better way to watch the 15-time champions of Europe than with a Premium Hospitality package from Seat Unique.
You’ll be able to watch Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior fight to stock Los Blancos’ already-bursting trophy cabinet from a premium vantage point within the recently remodelled Santiago Bernabeu stadium.
Hospitality packages for Real Madrid’s Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund on October 22 are now sold out. But you can browse available hospitality experiences for all of Real’s games on Seat Unique.
VIP Panoramic Hospitality – Barcelona
From £449 per person
- VIP seats are located on Longside Tribune second ring
- Block 238 with a panoramic view of the stadium
- Seats together
- Cold and hot finger food is served
- Direct access to full hospitality at VIP Sala Cupra from 1:30pm before the match also at half-time and for 30 minutes after the game
- Covered and padded seats
- Dress code: smart-casual. No away colours, no football shirts, no flip flops or shorts in summer (you can wear football t-shirts in your seats, though)
- Wine, beer, cava, soft drinks, juices, water all available
- Alcoholic drinks are only served until 15 minutes before the kick-off, no alcohol available at half-time but back at the post hospitality after the match
While Barcelona play their home games at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium on Montjuic, the hill overlooking the city’s luxurious harbour, the VIP Panoramic hospitality package offers the ideal way to watch the 27-time La Liga champions.
Snack on a selection of finger food and refreshments in the VIP area before watching Barca in action from padded, covered seats with a panoramic view of the stadium that hosted the 1992 Barcelona Games.
All packages for Barcelona’s next Champions League game against Bayern Munich are sold out, but you can browse all hospitality experiences at the Nou Camp on Seat Unique.
VIP Trophies Space Block hospitality – Paris Saint-Germain
From £515 per person
- VIP Trophies Space 108
- Match ticket in neutral section of stadium with pre-hospitality and canapes from 1:30pm, before kick-off and half-time
- E-ticket
- Long side Ring 1
- Seats together
- Business/smart-casual dress code
It’s little wonder that when one of the most beautiful cities in the world hosts one of football’s most star-packed and electrifying teams, a game-changer of a hospitality package can emerge.
And that’s exactly what you’ll get with the VIP Trophies Space Block package at the Parc des Princes. Enjoy canapes pre-match and at half-time before watching Paris Saint-Germain look to reaffirm their status as the dominant force of French football.
PSG hospitality experiences for both their European and domestic fixtures are available to buy on Seat Unique.
Gordon Ramsay VIP Ibrox package hospitality – Rangers
From £349 per person
- A world-class catering experience with menus curated by Gordon Ramsay
- Access from two hours and 15 minutes prior to kick-off
- Three-course seasonal menu with a selection of wines
- House spirits and prosecco included within your package, with the option to purchase and upgrade to champagne and sommelier-selected wines for the ultimate VIP experience
- Executive match seating in Govan East Corner, GE2
- Half-time refreshments
- Post-match complimentary bar (one hour) accompanied by a selection of premium cheeses
- Shared table of 10
- Complimentary matchday programme
- Car park pass
Football and food – name a more iconic duo. And with the Gordon Ramsay VIP Ibrox package, those two elements combine for a truly exceptional experience.
With a three-course seasonal menu curated by the world-famous chef, who once played for Rangers before moving into the culinary craft, and executive seating at Ibrox to watch the Glasgow side play, this is a one-of-a-kind matchday package.
Rangers host Romania’s FCSB in the Europa League at Ibrox on Thursday, October 24. Browse all Rangers’ hospitality experiences at Seat Unique.
Each booking must be for a minimum of two tickets. Please note that due to TV scheduling, fixture dates and times are always subject to change. Your tickets cannot be refunded or cancelled if there is a change of date or time of the fixture.