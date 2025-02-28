7 incredible stats behind Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s amazing start at Besiktas

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made a sublime start to life at Besiktas, having won six of his first eight matches in charge of the Turkish giants.

Since being relieved of his duties by Manchester United in 2021, the Norwegian boss has bided his time before throwing his hat back into management.

During his three-year break from coaching, Solskjaer worked for UEFA, studying tactical trends and also spent plenty of time with his family.

