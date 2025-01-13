7 Man Utd academy graduates who flopped after leaving Old Trafford

Marcus Rashford looks as though he’s inching towards the exit door at Manchester United.

Wythenshawe’s finest may be inspired by Scott McTominay’s exploits at Napoli, Angel Gomes’ England call-ups after excelling at Lille or even Paul Pogba’s rise to superstardom at Juventus back in the day. That lot have all shown there can be life after Old Trafford for Carrington alumni.

But not every Manchester United academy graduate has gone on to enjoy success elsewhere. We’ve identified seven homegrown players who have flopped after leaving the club.

Read the article at Planet Football.