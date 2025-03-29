7 managerial candidates to lead Brazil to World Cup glory in 2026

The Brazil national football team has an undeniable legacy in the sport of football, but their current reputation across the past decade has fallen well below expectations.

Having won the World Cup five times (the most of any country), they stand alone at the top. Famous for developing the famous ‘joga bonito’ style, which roughly translates to the beautiful game, the hard facts have told us that they have failed to succeed on the world stage for some time. Plus, to make matters worse, their arch-rivals, Argentina, are the reigning World Champions and are in a completely contrasting place right now.

Brazil have just sacked their fifth coach in three years as Dorival Junior was given his marching orders after their difficult 4-1 defeat to Argentina. Real Madrid striker Vinicius Jr. called for a ‘total reset’ at international level, and they will need a strong leader to bring them back to the top of the game – especially with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon.

Read the article at Planet Football.