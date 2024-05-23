7 managers who magically failed upwards after disappointment: Kompany, Rooney, Lampard…

Vincent Kompany has overseen a dismal return to the Premier League that has ended in Burnley being relegated straight back to the Championship – yet somehow is on the verge of becoming Bayern Munich manager.

Burnley finished 19th with just 24 points and amassing five wins all season, following a summer where they spent in excess of £90million.

Kompany is a very young manager and clearly an intelligent man who could prove to be a masterstroke appointment by Bayern, but directly off the back of a season where he was relegated with Burnley?

