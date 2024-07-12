7 more 2007-born wonderkids to watch after Lamine Yamal ft. Arsenal, Chelsea starlets…

Lamine Yamal has been the story of Euro 2024. The 16-year-old prodigy made waves in a sensational breakthrough campaign with boyhood club Barcelona but he’s taken things to another level with some outrageous displays for Spain this summer.

The Barcelona starlet has sealed his status as one of the most exciting talents in world football with an instantly iconic long-range strike in La Roja’s 2-1 semi-final comeback victory over France. Think Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo circa 2004 and you’re not far off.

But he’s not the only 2007-born talent worth keeping an eye out for. We’ve identified seven more young stars from the same generation that have the potential to reach similar heights.

