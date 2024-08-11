7 of Andre Onana’s funniest & most bizarre moments: Penalty antics, gaffes…

Andre Onana is one of the world’s leading goalkeepers, yet the Manchester United and Cameroon man is also one of the funniest players in elite football.

Not shy of taking a risk, the amount of times Onana’s dedication to unorthodoxy leaves him with egg on his face is truly heroic; this man can achieve the impossible in these trying times and unite people in laughter.

Whilst he is clearly an excellent goalkeeper, we’re concentrating on the moments Onana has left us keeled over in side-splitting laughter from gaffes to his antics during penalty shoot-outs…

For the full article, please click here.