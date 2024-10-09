7 of football’s most baffling individual award winners: Palmer, Salah, Modric…

Despite all the talent continuously on show, football admittedly makes plenty of mistakes when handing out top awards to players.

Some will call foul play, others will shout from the heavens that it’s all politics. And while both of those things might be true, what’s also true is that – simply – the decision makers are quite often a little bit stupid.

From honours as prestigious as the Ballon d’Or to awards as self-serving as the ‘Women’s Football Ally of the Year’, we’ve highlighted six of football’s most random and undeserving award winners.

For the full article, please click here.