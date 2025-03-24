7 of football’s pettiest social media spats: Szoboszlai, Messi & Ronaldo…

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai isn’t the first football to have got himself embroiled in some petty social media beef, and he won’t be the last.

Things on X and Instagram are often pretty sterile and lacking personality in this age of professionally-managed accounts, but sometimes footballers just can’t help themselves.

Here are seven of the most petty social media posts from footballers, with one manager who ought to know better for good measure.

For the full article, please click here.