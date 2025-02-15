7 of the best, worst & most infamous emergency strikers in football history
There’s something incredibly alluring about seeing an unfamiliar figure forced to play as their team’s striker – and occasionally thriving in the role.
Whether its through injury or the desire to cause chaos, the desperation needed to throw someone unconventional up front instantly makes any match must-see viewing.
We’ve trawled through the archives to find seven emergency strikers who were taken to the hearts of football supporters everywhere.