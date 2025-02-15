7 of the best, worst & most infamous emergency strikers in football history

Planet Football

There’s something incredibly alluring about seeing an unfamiliar figure forced to play as their team’s striker – and occasionally thriving in the role.

Whether its through injury or the desire to cause chaos, the desperation needed to throw someone unconventional up front instantly makes any match must-see viewing.

We’ve trawled through the archives to find seven emergency strikers who were taken to the hearts of football supporters everywhere.

For the full article, please click here.

Home Page