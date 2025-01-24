7 players from League One who have fallen off the footballing map

There’s arguably more attention than ever before on League One this season, with Hollywood’s very own Wrexham locked in a promotion battle with Tom Brady-backed Birmingham City.

But there’s no shortage of recognisable fallen giants of the English game in the third tier of English football, with a number of familiar faces still playing their football away from the limelight.

We’ve identified seven forgotten footballers from League One who have fallen off the footballing map.

For the full article, please click here.