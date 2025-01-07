7 players who fell off the footballing map after moving to Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Neymar are among the footballing royalty who have moved to the Saudi Pro League over the past couple of seasons – but what about the star names you’ve forgotten about?

Players who were considered among the Premier League and European football’s finest only a couple of years ago are among the players who we’ve completely forgotten about since they made their lucrative transfers to the gulf state.

Here are seven players who have totally fallen off the map since moving to Saudi Arabia:

For the full article, please click here.