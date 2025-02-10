7 players who have outscored Vinicius Junior since his Ballon d’Or vow

“I’ll do it 10x if I have to. They’re not ready,” Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior posted on social media after it was announced that Manchester City midfielder Rodri pipped him to the Ballon d’Or last year.

True to his word, Vinicius followed up that bold statement with a hat-trick against Osasuna in his first La Liga appearance since the snub.

But since then things haven’t quite gone to plan, having failed to find the back of the net in the Spanish top flight in over three months – a period hampered by injury and a three-match suspension for a straight red card against Valencia.

