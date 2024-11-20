7 Premier League icons we can’t believe Erling Haaland has already outscored

Erling Haaland can already be considered one of the most lethal strikers in Premier League history and he’s only been here since 2022.

Upon his arrival at Manchester City for a measly £50million, he finished his first season in England by breaking the league’s scoring record with 36 goals and won the European Golden Shoe. Haaland also became the first player to score hat-tricks in three consecutive home Premier League games.

In short, he’s a big goal-getting freak. You already knew that, but we’re going to fry your brain some more to hammer it home. With 75 goals and counting, he’s already outscored the following seven Premier League stars.

For the full article, please click here.