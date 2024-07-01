It’s a rare quirk that’s often brushed over, but there are a number of football clubs worldwide who are based in one country, but are playing in the league of another.

For a multitude of reasons not limited to politics, geographical quirks, bizarre historical context and even simply for the sake of it, clubs continue to find themselves defying boundaries and borders and it’s endlessly fascinating.

There are the obvious offenders – Cardiff, Swansea, Wrexham and Newport – but we haven’t included those in a bid to make things a little more interesting. Read on to expand that largely useless football knowledge, so that you’re prepared for that one pub quiz about three years from now.

