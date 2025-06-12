7 top players Thomas Tuchel has fallen out with: Mane, Mbappe, Lukaku…

England manager Thomas Tuchel has ruffled a few feathers by claiming that Jude Bellingham’s on-pitch behaviour “can be a bit repulsive”. It’s not the first time that the outspoken manager’s comments have made waves.

We’ll have to wait and see how the Real Madrid superstar responds to Tuchel’s brutal honesty, but there are plenty of examples in the past of players who have bristled at the German’s uncompromising coaching style.

Tuchel generally has a reputation for falling out with owners and chairmen from his time at Borussia Dortmund, PSG, Chelsea and Bayern Munich. But sometimes players feel his wrath too…

