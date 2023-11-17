7 transfer targets Barcelona missed out on in the summer & how they’ve fared this season

Barcelona were forced to think creatively in the transfer market as they looked to bolster Xavi’s squad over the summer transfer window, as demonstrated by their €3million worth of signings.

The club’s precarious financial situation meant that they ended up going for a mix of free agents, loan signings and bargains. But that didn’t stop them from getting linked to a number of big-name players in the gossip columns.

We’ve taken a closer look at seven of their reported transfer targets from over the summer and assessed how they’ve fared in 2023-24 so far.

Read the article at Planet Football.