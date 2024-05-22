7 unbelievable Copa America records that Lionel Messi can break in 2024

Lionel Messi can break all kinds of records in this summer’s Copa America in the United States.

The Argentina icon’s long wait to get his hands on silverware with his country came to an end at the last Copa America in Brazil, Messi’s sixth appearance in the tournament.

His performances while captaining his country to the trophy earned him a record-extending seventh Ballon d’Or and put Argentina on the path to World Cup glory the following year.

“I have peace of mind of having achieved the dream that has been denied to me so many times,” Messi told ESPN on what winning the Copa America in 2021 meant to him.

“It was like a dream, a spectacular moment. I couldn’t believe it had happened. I enjoy watching the images now more than at the time as I was in a daze. I didn’t quite understand what was happening.”

For the full article, please click here.