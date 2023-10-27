£70m Arsenal, Liverpool target gives transfer verdict after being picked as Arteta’s ‘preferred’ option

Wolves standout Pedro Neto has reflected on his start to the 2023/24 season amid interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool.

Neto has struggled with injuries in recent years but he has made a dream start to this season for Wolves, who have been impressive under new boss Gary O’Neil.

The winger – who has created 24 chances for his teammates this term – has grabbed seven goal involvements in nine games in the Premier League and he is being heavily linked with a move ahead of January.

Arsenal are long-term admirers of the Spaniard but Liverpool are also said to be monitoring his performances amid reports linking Mo Salah with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta would ‘prefer’ them to sign Neto – who is valued at £70m – over Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Despite this, Neto has insisted that he is “enjoying the moment” and “loves” Wolves.

“I want to say that I am here and I will help everyone,” Neto said during an interview with The Telegraph.

“I love the club and everybody here, I have always felt that it has given a lot to me. I’m enjoying the moment here so I will continue to do that.

“The future and long-term ambitions don’t matter. We will never go down in any situation, we are here to win and fight. I feel really good at the moment and hope to continue.”

READ MORE: Bukayo Saka and the 2020 vision that now puts Arsenal man ahead of Mo Salah



Regarding new Wolves boss Gary O’Neil, Neto added: “I feel even better than I was before. A player who has confidence is a different player: I always had it but Gary (O’Neil) has given me even more. I play football because I love it, but the game is what it is because of the fans.

“When I get the ball and they are pushing me and expecting something special, it’s such a good feeling.”

O’Neil recently suggested that the in-form winger is “incredibly happy at Wolves”.

“He’s incredibly happy at Wolves,” O’Neil said. “He’s enjoying his football and he’s rediscovered some good form.

“He has had a tough couple of years with some bad injuries and form, and he’s now performing at his best.

“He’s incredibly settled, happy at the club, and we are going to try and help him achieve some big things whilst he is here.”

READ MORE: Premier League Predictions Week 10… Robbie Savage calls Manchester derby and more Spurs joy

