£73m Man Utd flop sanctions transfer with shock Prem club ‘identified’ as ideal next destination

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho has been forced to train away from the first team.

According to reports, Jadon Sancho ‘would be open’ to leaving Manchester United during the upcoming January transfer window.

Sancho was a long-term Man Utd before he completed his £73m move to the Premier League giants from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.

The England international has endured a difficult couple of years at Man Utd as he has been unable to live up to his huge price tag.

The winger has impressed in fits and starts but he currently finds himself down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag.

Before the international break, Sancho was left out of Man Utd’s squad for their trip to the Emirates to face Arsenal.

Ten Hag claimed that the winger’s absence was due to his poor performances in training, but Sancho later argued that he’s been made to be a scapegoat.

The Dutch head coach remained coy when asked about Sancho during his press conference on Friday and the Man Utd player is currently training on his own.

Manchester Evening News are now reporting that ‘Sancho is open to leaving Manchester United in the January transfer window if he remains marooned at the club until the New Year’.

Regarding potential destinations for Sancho, the report adds: ‘Borussia Dortmund, where Sancho played for four years, and Nottingham Forest, managed by Sancho’s England Under-17 coach Steve Cooper, have been identified as possible options.

‘Sancho is believed to be reluctant to move to Saudi Arabia as he is still only 23. United received interest from Saudi clubs last week before the Saudi Pro League transfer window closed.’

Paul Merson has predicted that Sancho will “claw his way back into Ten Hag’s plans” before January.

“Speculation surrounding Jadon Sancho’s future has dominated the headlines in recent weeks after a public back-and-forth involving Ten Hag,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“There have been reports that his Old Trafford career is as good as over, but I don’t think that’ll be the case.

“A lot can change between now and the January transfer window and with Manchester United desperately short of options in attack, Sancho could claw his way back into the manager’s plans if he sticks to his guns and works diligently.”

On this weekend’s game between United and Brighton, he added: “This game could turn out to be a bit of a nightmare for Manchester United as Brighton are a hard team to play against.

“Erik ten Hag has a few issues to address and it’ll be interesting to see who starts up front at Old Trafford this weekend after Antony’s recent suspension.”

