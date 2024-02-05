Mauricio Pochettino has now taken charge of more Premier League games at Chelsea than his predecessor Graham Potter – but things haven’t improved much at all, which raises big questions over the Argentinian’s future at Stamford Bridge.

In September 2022, Graham Potter was appointed to spearhead Chelsea’s new Todd Boehly era. Having established a reputation as one of the best young coaches in the Premier League during his time at Brighton, the 48-year-old was given the reins to make a cohesive unit out of the big-spending Blues’ new-look squad.

Potter made a promising start as Chelsea manager, but the team struggled for consistency and results failed to pick up after considerable investment in the January transfer window. He was sacked in April 2023 after less than seven months at the helm. A 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa had left Chelsea sitting 11th in the table, 12 points off the top four.

