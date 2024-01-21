£77m-rated Prem star ‘greenlights’ Man Utd move despite ‘doubt’ of ‘satisfying wishes’

Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze has reportedly given the ‘green light’ to a move to Manchester United but there is ‘doubt’ of them ‘satisfying’ the £77million wish of the Eagles.

Eze has caught the eye of multiple big Premier League sides in recent years. Links to Manchester City have been the biggest of late, but appeared to be quashed when the Englishman penned a new deal at Selhurst Park late in 2023.

But his continued form this season, after 10 goals and four assists in the Premier League last term, has led to City’s local rivals Manchester United adding the star to their shortlist, as per Fichajes.

The report states that the Red Devils ‘will make an attempt’ to sign Eze at around £60million.

It’s also stated that Eze ‘gave the green light’ to United, despite the ‘doubt’ of Erik ten Hag’s side’ satisfying the wishes’ of Palace, as they want ‘no less than’ £77million for their star.

It’s suggested United might ‘give up his signing’ but Eze is determined to ‘offer great individual performance’ with the ‘firm objective of continuing to attract the attention’ of the Premier League giants until the summer.

Eze is not the only Palace player on the radar at Old Trafford, with United reportedly hoping to land Michael Olise in a swap deal which would see Aaron Wan-Bissaka head in the other direction and return to his former side.

Whether or not United getting one of the Palace stars would be the catalyst for the other joining remains to be seen, but given both are starring at Selhurst Park, it’s not hard to see why they might be keen on linking up together for United.

It was recently reported that Olise would ‘very much prefer’ to go to Arsenal instead of United, but if Eze heads to Old Trafford, Ten Hag will hope the star’s head can be turned away from the Emirates.

READ MORE: Man Utd CEO Omar Berrada mocked Red Devils ‘mess’ and 1999 fortune as historic tweets resurface