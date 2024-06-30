Lionel Messi and Argentina are defending their Copa America crown as world champions this summer, but there are several young players at the tournament ready to steal the spotlight.

Tournament football is the perfect opportunity for a player to make a name for themselves with the world’s eyes on them, no matter their age or club reputation, and it’s no different for young ballers being taken along for the first time. Being contested throughout the United States, some of football’s youngest and brightest stars are strutting their stuff in the 16-team knockout tournament.

It’s a bit bizarre, is the Copa America. They appear to change the rules whenever they like, from when they actually host the tournament to what awards they give out. As a result, an official ‘Young Player of the Tournament’ has only been crowned three times (2007, 2011, 2015) and we’re not sure if they’ll bring it back this year.

