8 brilliant goalkeepers we’re convinced should really be playing outfield

Goalkeepers being forced to play as de-facto outfielders in possession is both a blessing and a curse in modern football, but for as long as the epidemic exists, we’re going to roll with the punches.

The nerds love it, your dad loathes it, the hipsters sit conflicted somewhere in between while they wipe the spilt IPA off their trousers. It’s a bizarre new trend, is the ball-playing, press-resistant goalkeeper.

While we’ve got a lot of time for the traditionalists who’ve stuck a fingersave middle digit up to it, ultimately that doesn’t get you very far in the game anymore. If you don’t get with the programme, you get left behind.

For the full article, please click here.