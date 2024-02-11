8 elite forwards we can’t believe Darwin Nunez is outperforming in 2023-24

You might not have realised it, but Darwin Nunez is in tremendous form for Liverpool right now. He’s even outperforming stars from Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Across all competitions, the Uruguayan forward has 23 goal contributions with 12 goals and 11 assists to his name. That’s already a higher amount than he managed during the entirety of last season.

We’ve taken a closer look at some of the top stars from around the globe that Nunez is currently outperforming for Liverpool.

Read the article at Planet Football.