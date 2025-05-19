8 elite players & their trophy hauls that Lamine Yamal has already overtaken

Lamine Yamal is yet to celebrate his 18th birthday and yet he’s already won five major trophies for club and country.

The teenage sensation recently won his second La Liga title, adding to his trophy cabinet, which already contains the Copa del Rey, Supercopa de Espana and the European Championship.

Most players are fortunate to end their career with a trophy haul like that, but Yamal looks set to break records with the amount that he’s already won.

To illustrate just how crazy his trophy cabinet already is, here are eight elite players who Yamal already has more trophies than.

