8 familiar Premier League faces you had no idea could be managing at the 2026 World Cup

The 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico will boast tons of big-name managers, with Carlo Ancelotti joining the likes of Marcelo Bielsa, Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel and Didier Deschamps in charge of major footballing nations.

But what about the famous footballing figures in much less high-profile jobs? You’d be surprised how many are currently working in the national game.

Here are eight familiar Premier League faces you (probably) had no idea could be at the World Cup.

Read the article at Planet Football.