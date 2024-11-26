8 great players who only have a Champions League winners medal on a technicality

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ronaldo Nazario and Gianluigi Buffon are among the European football greats that never got their hands on the Champions League trophy. But that isn’t the be-all and end-all, as this lot will attest.

There have been some brilliant footballers over the years who’ve lifted ol’ big ears without really having played a role in the triumph, but their honours list nevertheless includes what’s arguably club football’s most prestigious piece of silverware.

Here are eight great footballers who have a Champions League winner’s medal without having really contributed.

Read the article at Planet Football.